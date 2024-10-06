Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A N/A N/A Fundamental Global -14.29% -16.00% -5.89%

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million N/A -$2.18 million N/A N/A Fundamental Global $32.17 million 0.91 $3.85 million ($0.18) -5.76

This table compares Till Capital and Fundamental Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fundamental Global has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Till Capital and Fundamental Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fundamental Global beats Till Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

