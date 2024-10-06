FY2024 EPS Estimates for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Decreased by Analyst

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

TFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 77,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

