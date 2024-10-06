FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Issued By Stifel Canada

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.13.

Bird Construction Stock Up 3.5 %

BDT opened at C$25.85 on Friday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$10.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$772.65 million.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.