GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $259.32 and last traded at $257.88, with a volume of 456006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.68.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 18.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

