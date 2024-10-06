GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $259.32 and last traded at $257.88, with a volume of 456006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.68.
GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.98.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
