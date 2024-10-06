Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Acquires C$43,978.20 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robinson purchased 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$163.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

