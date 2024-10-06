General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $314.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $300.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 15.7% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in General Dynamics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.