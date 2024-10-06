General Mills, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 769.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

