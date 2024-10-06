Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $80.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Shares of GSHD opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,163,928.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,854.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,163,928.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,854.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $408,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

