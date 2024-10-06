Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $458,020.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,882,820.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Green Dot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

