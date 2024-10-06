Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

HWBK opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

