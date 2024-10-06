HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ ATLX opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.80. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

