Head-To-Head Contrast: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC)

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

LeddarTech has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.83, meaning that its share price is 283% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of LeddarTech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeddarTech N/A N/A -87.06% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LeddarTech and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeddarTech 0 2 1 0 2.33 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

LeddarTech currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given LeddarTech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LeddarTech is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LeddarTech and UMeWorld”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeddarTech $8.28 million 0.94 $370,000.00 N/A N/A UMeWorld N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

LeddarTech has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

LeddarTech beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, an online learning and assessment platform used by teachers and students. The company engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

