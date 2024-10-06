Head-To-Head Survey: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) versus Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -9.00% 2.98% 1.41% ACI Worldwide 12.01% 19.18% 7.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paycor HCM and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 8 7 0 2.47 ACI Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.67%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.46%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and ACI Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $654.95 million 3.78 -$58.94 million ($0.41) -33.88 ACI Worldwide $1.53 billion 3.58 $121.51 million $1.34 38.72

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Paycor HCM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.