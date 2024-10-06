Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,739.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.