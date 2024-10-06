Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 4,767 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXON opened at $421.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.63 and a 12-month high of $422.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 27.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.