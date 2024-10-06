Insider Selling: Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Sells $15,100.00 in Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,226.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,229 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $16,366.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 4,103 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $6,893.04.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

