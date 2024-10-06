Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $16,539.96 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $16,539.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,339.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julia Brncic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Julia Brncic sold 696 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $15,506.88.

On Friday, August 16th, Julia Brncic sold 740 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $16,901.60.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $720.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 389.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

