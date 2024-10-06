International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $210.00. Bernstein Bank currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $221.82 and last traded at $221.53. Approximately 847,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,209,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.73.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

