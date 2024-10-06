J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12 on November 28th

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 730 ($9.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £902.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,281.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 733.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.81. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 587 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($11.54).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JDW has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.30) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £53,270 ($71,254.68). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.