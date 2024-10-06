JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $36.93 Average PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

JD opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,920,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

