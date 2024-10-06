JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 459.40 ($6.14).

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.47) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($59,390.05). 51.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 138.65 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

