Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$35.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.15.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$29.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.17. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

