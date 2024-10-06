Jefferies Financial Group Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $18.61 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $33,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,973,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

