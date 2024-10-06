Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $14,191.80 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $14,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,270.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $13,728.66.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $13,531.50.

On Monday, August 5th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $12,201.60.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $12,953.04.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after purchasing an additional 292,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

