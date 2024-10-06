JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $18.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SRRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

SRRK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

