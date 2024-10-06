Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Katapult Stock Down 0.1 %

Katapult stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

