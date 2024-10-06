Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The company has a market cap of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

