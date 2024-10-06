Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 186.36%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 345.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.