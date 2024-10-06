LandBridge (NYSE:LB) vs. Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Critical Comparison

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LandBridge and Mesa Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

LandBridge presently has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 25.21%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mesa Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mesa Royalty Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares LandBridge and Mesa Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 33.31 $260.42 million $3.56 12.82 Mesa Royalty Trust $1.14 million 10.35 $2.86 million $1.21 5.25

LandBridge has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust. Mesa Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LandBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Mesa Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Mesa Royalty Trust 76.94% 28.92% 26.82%

Summary

LandBridge beats Mesa Royalty Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.