Lifesci Capital Initiates Coverage on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LQDA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Liquidia stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $766.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

