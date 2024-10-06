Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.54.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $274.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average is $237.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 108,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

