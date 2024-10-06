Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $108.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastech Digital stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 7.46% of Mastech Digital worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

