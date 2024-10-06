Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $591.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.22.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $497.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.60. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 53,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

