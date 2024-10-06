MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Sells £185,033.32 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report) insider Stan Erck sold 47,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £185,033.32 ($247,503.10).

LON:MXCT opened at GBX 280 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £294.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.38. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.75).

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

