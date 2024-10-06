Michael Skynner Sells 972 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 972 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $21,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,955.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
