Michael Skynner Sells 972 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 972 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $21,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,955.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,433 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 191,717 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

