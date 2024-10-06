MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
MYR Group Trading Up 1.2 %
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $828.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MYR Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MYR Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.
