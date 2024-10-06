Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,864 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

