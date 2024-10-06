Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

