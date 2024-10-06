Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.