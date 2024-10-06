PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.23 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

