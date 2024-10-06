Peter Toth Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Toth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

