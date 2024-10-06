Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.