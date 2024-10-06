PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at $350,250.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
