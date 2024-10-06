Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

MTRN stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,835 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

