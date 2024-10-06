Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.78 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,760,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.