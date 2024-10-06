Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Evolus by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

