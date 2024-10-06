Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Cut by Analyst

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$231.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.20 million.
STERIS’ Price Performance
STERIS’ Company Profile
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS’
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.