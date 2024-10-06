Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $71,200.34 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $71,200.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,098,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,152,222.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

RXRX opened at $6.11 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 249.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 63,727 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,769,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

