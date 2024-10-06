Rene Amirault Sells 10,844 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total value of C$132,296.80.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.98 and a 52 week high of C$13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

