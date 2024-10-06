Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.65.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,892,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 235.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 178,969 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.